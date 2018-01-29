Mother jailed for selling newborn for air ticket!

A Russian court on Monday jailed a woman for four years after she sold her newborn son for 166 euros ($205) to buy a plane ticket, court sources said.

The 28-year-old woman, originally from Uzbekistan, arranged with an Uzbek couple to buy the infant before it was born in October 2016, investigators said.

The transaction was completed in October, and the woman bought the ticket to a central Asian destination soon afterward, according to a spokesman of the court in St Petersburg.

The buyers were both sentenced to three years in prison.