Motion to censure rejected – Protesters are booing the MPs leaving the Parliament (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

Jun, 16 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Clashes occurred between protesters & anti-riot police forces

Related

The motion to censure made by the main opposition party of New Democracy against the SYRIZA/ANEL government for the agreement with FYROM, has been rejected.
ee7

ee8
A total of 280 MPs voted: 153 voted ‘NO’ and 127 voted ‘YES’ thus voting against the government.

ee10

ee11

However, ANEL’s MP Dimitris Kammenos voted against the coalition government his party is a part of by voting in favor of New Democracy’s motion.

ee2

ANEL’s president and minister of Defence Panos Kammenos, reacted immediately sending a letter to the House Speaker, announcing that Dimitris Kammenos is no longer a member of ANEL.

ee3

At the same time, people participating in the rally outside the Parliament at Syntagma square, clashed with police forces who used tear-gas and flash-bang grenades against the protesters.

ee4

Members of the organization committee denounced the actions of the police force, accusing them of attacking the protesters for no apparent reason and without warning.

ee5

ee6

Protesters were booing the MPs as they were leaving the Parliament.

Tags With: