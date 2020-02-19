Motorola Razr display reportedly already peeling at fold

The Motorola Razr has been on the market for less than two weeks and already one of the foldable phones is reportedly showing excessive wear and tear.

Made of a combination of glass, plastic and stainless steel, the Razr comes at an important moment for foldable phones. It’s the first proof of concept for a folding phone where the screen bends in half vertically to maximize screen real estate while saving physical space. It’s basically an ultra high-tech flip phone.

Part of the charm of those flip phones of yore was that they were practically indestructible — those gadgets could be dropped, beaten and tossed and still manage to survive. But for one early reviewer, the new Razr has been a “nightmare.”

A writer at Input reported that the publication’s Razr is peeling apart at the device’s fold, with a giant horizontal air bubble separating the top lamination and the display panel. The damage isn’t the result of rigorous durability tests but rather occurred in the user’s front jeans pocket sometime during a 45-minute subway ride in New York, reporter Raymond Wong wrote.

