Mount Athos closes for pilgrims until March 30

The civil administration of Mount Athos has decided to suspend the entry of pilgrims to the Athos peninsula from today, March 19 until March 30, excluding the workers already present there and the necessary professionals.

The decision calls on the authorities and services in Mount Athos to comply with the instructions of the upper Holy See and Mount Athos Administration, as well as any government mandate or directive.

