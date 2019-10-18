Mrs. India World Wide: A night of glamour and beauty in Halkidiki, Macedonia (photo)

The beauty contest is held in Greece for second year in a row

Glamour, colour and dazzling beauty, were on full display at the 2019 beauty pageant contest “Haut Monde India”, which was hosted for a second year in a row in Greece.

The event of Mrs. India World Wide was held at the Porto Carras Grand Resort in Halkidiki, northern Greece, between October 10-20 in many areas of beautiful Halkidiki in Macedonia, the competition will culminate in the final selection of the winner tomorrow Sunday.

A platform that recognises the exemplary strength and distinctive personality of married women, Mrs India World wide pageant takes pride in the wives and mothers of India.

After ten days of action, during which the ladies were photographed and videotaped in various parts of Halkidiki (Athitos, Arnea, Aristotle’s Grove, etc.), the time had come for the “last battle” for the title “Mrs. India Worldwide 2019 »at Porto Carras Hotel Complex in Halkidiki.

About 150 married contestants (due to visa problems, about 20 of them failed to come) aged between 21 and 45, vied for the beauty title with the winner earning the right to become the ambassador of the Shri Sai Entertainment company, organiser of the event, and to promote Indian culture around the world.

The competitions is under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Culture and GNTO, with the support of the Indian Embassy in Athens.