Multinational Military Exercise takes place in Cyprus

The multinational military exercise “NEMESIS – 2017” will take place for the fourth year in a row on Tuesday, within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus, a press release issued by the Defence Ministry says.

According to the press release, the exercise will simulate an incident on a drilling platform and will involve the aeronautical forces and personnel of the Republic of Cyprus, Israel, France, Greece and the United Kingdom, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the vessels of private companies EDT Offshore and SAIPEM SpA.

The Larnaka Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in cooperation with the competent services of the Republic and the participating countries, will coordinate the exercise which aims to further develop the effective cooperation and coordination between all the services of Republic involved as well as the ones of the countries participating.

