Multiple dogfights between Greek and Turkish F-16 fighters over Aegean Sea

Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaged in dogfights on 10 occasions over the Aegean Sea Wednesday, as the Turkish Air Force continued to escalate its provocations against Greece.

Twenty F-16 fighters, two F-4s, three spy CN-235s, and one helicopter flew over the archipelago today, which resulted in 60 violations of Greek national airspace, and fifteen infringements of air traffic rules of the Athens FIR.

Fourteen of the Turkish aircraft flew armed over the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean.