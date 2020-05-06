Murder of suicide? Mystery death of researcher on the verge of Covid-19 important findings

The man at University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre researcher was found dead in a suicide-murder case

A well-respected University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre researcher was said to have been on the verge of ‘very significant findings’ related to the coronavirus when police say he was killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Dr Bing Liu, 37, was alone at his home in the 200 block of Elm Court in Ross Township on Saturday afternoon when another man – identified as 46-year-old Hao Gu – allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked door and opened fire.

Liu was struck by bullets in the head, neck and torso, and died of his injuries.

His wife was not home at the time of the homicide, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The couple do not have children.

Police said Gu then returned to his car parked 100 yards away at Charlemagne Circle and turned the gun on himself.

