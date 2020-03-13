Museums and archaeological sites closed until March 30

All sites will continue to have guarding staff

The Greek Ministry of Culture decided to close all archaeological sites and museums until March 30th due the extra-ordinary circumstances coupled with a shortage of caretaker staff.

Minister Lina Mendoni received detailed data about the number of personnel this morning and after consulting with the Panhellenic Federation decided to shut down the sites.

Both the museums and archaeological sites will still have the necessary guarding staff during that period.

The Ministry has issued specific instructions to all staff regarding hygiene and sanitary issues in the facilities.

