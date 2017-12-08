Muslim sheikh says Nike slogan “Just Do It” is satanic!

On Wednesday, Florida-based Muslim lecturer Sheikh Azhar Nasser advised Nike to change its famous slogan.

The reason? It has been dangerously encouraging people to take action without thought.

He suggested the multinational company change its well-known slogan from “Just Do It” to “reflect, consider the possible consequences and then do it,” in a tweet shared on Wednesday.

Sheikh Nasser then goes on to describe the slogan as “satanic and demonic,” saying it sounds like something U.S. President Donald Trump would say, which has been the case lately, especially with his decision to recognize Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

source: stepfeed.com