Mykonos and Santorini record highest foreign visitor arrivals at airports in 2019

Santorini and Mykonos recorded the highest number of airport arrivals from abroad, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority and analysed by the Institute of the Hellenic Tourism Business Association, SETE Intelligence. The data did not take into account visitors arriving by sea etc.

In Mykonos, for the period between January and June, 144,426 foreign visitors landed, representing a 17.6% rise in one year.

Over the same period, Santorini continued the upward trend of foreign tourist arrivals, as in the first half of 2019 international visitors reached 178,976, up 4.1%.

Crete remained the flagship of Greek tourism in absolute numbers, which, although lagging behind in 2018, still registered the largest volume of foreign tourists in the country. Heraklion Airport in the first half of 2019, although down 3.3%, attracted 1,149,209 foreign passengers. During the same period, 431,689 foreign visitors landed at Chania and I. Daskalogiannis Airport, down 3.4% from 2018.