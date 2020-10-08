Mykonos BC signs (!!!) NBA star Luca Doncic? (photos)

Mykonos basketball club has apparently agreed to bring on NBA superstar Luka Doncic!

Well…not exactly. Luka Doncic is spending part of his vacation on the “windy island” and the general manager of the local team was quick to snap some pics with the NBAer and posted the photos on their social media, humorously commenting that after being rejected by Malcolm Delaney and Costa Sloukas, they found a guard…

Well after @foe23 ❤️

and @kos_slou 💙

rejections ….

we managed to find a ….guard.@luka7doncic 🐐we are honoured.

ΥΓ.Πιο διαγαλαξιακος επικοινωνιακος τροπος να προμοτάρουμε την καινουργια collection παιζει?

Στειλτε Dm για

υπογεγραμμενα μπλουζακια

απο τον………admin🤣 pic.twitter.com/yzlApGjV6L — AO_MYKONOY_BC (@aom_bc) October 8, 2020

However, a little later, the guard of Armani Milano Malcolm Delaney promised to sign a 7-day contract in the summer of 2021 with the team from the island of the Cyclades, on the condition that he will have a house with on the sea.