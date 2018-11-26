Mystery over removal of 105 border markers between Greece & FYROM

Greek police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for destroying 105 border markers at the borderline between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) from their foundations.

Some of the main border markers, the so-called “pyramids” because of their shape, about a meter (more than three feet) tall and some smaller markers, called “cylinders”, were reportedly removed between Thursday and Friday along a 13-kilometer (eight-mile) section of the border between the villages of Mesokampos and Achlada near the town of Florina.

The perpetrators used have machinery without anyone taking notice of them.

The border markets are among the ones that fall under FYROM’s responsibility, according to bilateral agreements.