Naomi Campbell dons full-body white protective suit at airport (photos)

Naomi Campbell was always meticulous when it came to matters of hygiene and cleanliness – and rightly so we might add – but amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 and given her lifestyle of frequently jetting around the globe the supermodel took it to the ultimate level.
The Black Gazelle of the catwalk shared a photo with her over 8.5 million Instagram followers donning a full-body white protective suit, with cap and mask at the airport. “Safety First NEXT LEVEL.”, she captioned the photo which garnered over half a million hearts. Covered from head to toe and she still remains stylish…
Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon…
photos courtesy of Naomi Campbell Instagram
