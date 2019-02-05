NATO accession protocol for “North Macedonia” to be voted on Friday in Greek parliament

The protocol for the accession of “North Macedonia” to NATO will be debated and voted in the Greek parliament on Friday.

On Thursday, the protocol will be introduced for discussion in the Foreign and Defence Committee of the House, Nikos Voutsis announced on Tuesday. One day after the protocol will come before a plenary session for discussion, as speaker Voutis informed reporters during a gathering.

On Wednesday, NATO will have signed the accession of “North Macedonia”, as Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had announced on Saturday.