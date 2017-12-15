NBA All Star Game voting to open: Let’s send Giannis to a 2nd All Star!

The NBA announced all the ways you can vote in the All-Stars game this year, which will take place on February 18, and there truly are a wide variety of ways to get your voice heard, sometimes multiple times at once. The “Greek Freak”, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the running for a second presence in a row in the star-studded match to be held in Los Angeles.

Here are all the ways we can cast our vote and send Giannis to his second NBA ALL-Star Game.

You can ask your Alexa to cast a vote for you up to 10 times a day, post Twitter and Facebook updates with #NBAVOTE to have your voice heard, and also use the NBA app on your phone to make your All-Star dreams come true. You can even Google how to vote for someone and the magic of the internet will help show you the way.

– NBA.com and NBA App: Cast one ballot per 24 hours. Select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. During 2-for-1 days, these votes will be counted twice.

– Facebook: Post a player’s first and last name and the hashtag #NBAVOTE. Up to 10 unique player votes per day.

– Twitter: Tweet, retweet or reply with a player’s first and last name or Twitter handle, along with #NBAVOTE. Up to 10 unique player votes per day.

– Google: Search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote (Team Name)” and fill out the voting cards. Up to 10 unique player votes per day.

– Amazon Alexa: With the NBA All-Star skill enabled, say “Alexa, open NBA All-Star,” and then request to vote. Only 10 unique player votes per day.

The vote of the audience will count for 50% for the selection of the best players, while voting by the media and players count for 25% It should be reminded that for the first time this year there will be no East or West, but players with the most votes will choose their teammates in the starting 5 from the other 8 alternately, regardless of their region.