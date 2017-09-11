ND leader Mitsotakis blasts government over Eldorado Gold (video)

Major Greek opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Greek PM Alexis Tsipras of trying to cancel the investment by Canadian Eldorado Gold mining company for many years. Commenting on the developments after Eldorado announced on Monday morning it would suspend its investments due to the Greek government’s delays regarding the issuing of routine permits, Mr. Mitsotakis blasted the Greek PM, saying his statements only a day earlier regarding his desire to attract investments had been proven false. Mr. Mitsotakis called on the government to do what was necessary so that the 1,200 workers at Hellas Gold, the Canadian company’s subsidiary in Greece, would not lose their jobs. He continued by saying that the government with its familiar cynicism was playing political games and delivering a blow to the country’s image, sending a very bad signal to investors.