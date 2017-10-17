ND: Mitsotakis’ meeting with Jean Claude Juncker and the Communications Task Force

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to meet with Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to attend the European People’s Party summit in Brussels. On the 18th and 19th of October in Brussels, during the summit conference, the head of the main opposition party will meet with Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and the Environment Fisheries, Mr. Karmenu Vella and the President of the European People’s Party Joseph Daul, while the Greek EU Commissioner responsible for Immigration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Mr. Dimitris Avramopoulos, will hold a dinner in his honor.

It is worth noting that the European People’s Party Summit is being held right after the German elections as well as after the Austrian parliamentary elections, where the European People’s Party managed to keep its forces intact – even though it suffered some minor losses in Germany, while socialist parties, like in France – have suffered their greatest electoral losses, in the past 30 years.

New Communications Task Force for New Democracy

Since politics without communications puts forward only a half and thus wrongly transmitted political message, New Democracy and especially its leader, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is heavily investing on political communications. With regards to the party spokesperson position, the position has been filled by the highly experienced former TV journalist and first in terms of electoral preference ND MEP, Mrs. Maria Spyraki, while at the same time a new political communications…Task Force, has been created, a team to handle difficult tasks and missions.

The new communication team consists of 12 people with strong CVs, holders of postgraduate degrees and positions of responsibility in international and state organizations as well as in the business realm. The team of the 12 very prominent executives also includes close associates of the former Prime Minister, Mr. Antonis Samaras, as well as a number of former advisers to several PASOK ministers.

The message is quite clear: a two-way expansion of its political base both towards the conservatives to the right, but also to the political center. The main criterion behind their selection is their deep knowledge and experience, as explained in a statement issued by New Democracy party headquarters. Actually, 3 out of the 12 members are now participating in the Scientific Council of the Institute of Democracy “Konstantinos Karamanlis”.

The main aim of the new Communications Task Force is communicate clearly to all citizens throughout the country the positions and policy proposals of the center-right party. The main concern is the articulation of a single, simple, serious – not populist – discourse, but also the avoidance of some … political communications monstrosities that had occurred in the recent past.

New Democracy, just two months before holding its Party Congress, which is to serve as a landmark occasion for both the party and Mr. Mitsotakis himself, is to have an impeccable and powerful presence in the media in order to put forward its message out to all social and economic strata: that it represents the unique political force that can get the country out of the crisis.

“The Task Force’s members combine academic and professional experience, and they bring in their humor and commitment to public participation in order to tackle all issues on hand… I would call them people who, through their experience and – above all – through their proven work track record can offer solutions to the problems of our country. They come to satisfy society’s demand for policy renewal and to plan responses to real problems,” the New Democracy leader stated during the introduction of the 12 eminent members of the new communications team.

Source: thegreekobserver.com