Nearly 100 drivers followed a Google Maps detour & ended up stuck in an empty field

Technology is here to make your life easier…or something like that………

Technology isn’t always foolproof, as about 100 Colorado drivers learned when Google Maps offered them a supposedly quick way out of a traffic jam.

A crash on Peña Boulevard, a road leading to Denver International Airport, prompted the app to take drivers on a detour on Sunday.

But it was too good to be true.

The alternate route took drivers down a dirt road that rain had turned into a muddy mess, and cars started sliding around.

Some vehicles couldn’t make it through the mud, and about 100 others became trapped behind them.

