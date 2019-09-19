Nearly 50,000 illegal aliens entered Greece between January-July, Citizens’ Protection Minister informs parliament

A total of 49,800 third-country nationals entered Greece illegally from the beginning of the year until last July, according to official data presented by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis during his response in parliament during question time.

According to Mr. Chrysochoidis, the number of third-country nationals residing in Greece, regardless of status, is a constantly fluctuating number changing on a daily basis, depending on the mobility of people to and from our country.

As he noted in his answer, according to statistics from the Hellenic Police Headquarters, in the period between January-July of this year, the number of third-country nationals apprehended during their illegal entry and/or stay in Greece amounted to 49,800.

The aggregate number of people who are hosted in all structures in the country, as Mr Chrysochoidis noted, stood at 66,641 persons as of September 3, 25,630 of which were distributed to the Regional Hosting &Identification Services.