Nearly half a million have seen the “Joker” in under ten days in Greece!

The fils has triggered debate about lone shooters and the reasons leading to their violent reactions

The controversial movie Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix continued to smash all box-office records.

The fils, which has triggered debates over the motives of lone shooters and their violent actions, in only 10 days since its premiere has cut 415,563 tickets in 179 theatres it is being screen in.

As newspaper “Eleftheros Typos” notes, Joker is among a handful of films that managed to increase its total number of ticket sales in the second 4-day period compared to the first 4 days it opened in cinemas. In Athens tickets increased by 15% and nationwide by 7%.

So great is the demand for the movie that its distributors were forced to temporarily ‘freeze’ new releases as the last two weeks have been limited to 4-5 premieres in new theatres as opposed to the usual 8-10.