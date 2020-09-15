New Covid-19 measures announced for Attica

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias on Tuesday afternoon announced a series of new measures to curb the rise of the coronavirus in Attica. The package of measures presented during the regular briefing of the press corp include among other things the mandatory use of a mask in all open gathering places, as well as where the rule of 1.5 meters can not be observed; up to six people per table in the dining areas; live music entertainment venues will close for 14 days; concerts with seated seated spectators will only function with 50% capacity and use masks.

The decisions were made following the suggestions of the Committee of Infectious Diseases.

also read

Greece among top picks for honeymoon holidays, survey shows

More EU member states offer Greece material aid for Moria camp destruction

“There is an increase in cases in Attica”, said Mr. Hardalias, emphasising that Attica is at a high risk in terms of epidemiological burden, while the capacity of the ICU has reached 60% .

In this context, the measures announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Attica, are the following:

– In all open-air concerts, there is a 50% capacity limit, while only seated spectators wearing masks will be allowed to attend, with smoking and alcohol strictly prohibited.

– As far as live music (entertainment venues) are concerned, their operation is suspended for 14 days.

– Regarding the operation of summer and winter cinemas and theatres, there will be a 60% capacity limit and mandatory use of a mask at the entrance and exit, as well as during the screening.

– The use of a mask is mandatory in all closed workplaces (public and private), as well as in all open gathering places (eg squares, bus stops, queues in shops, marches-demonstrations, political party events) and where the 1.5 meter rule cannot be observed.

– In the operation of the fresh food markets the use of masks by producers and customers is obligatory at 50%, with a distance of three meters of stalls (and with the possibility of parallel operation of the market in the same area within the same week).

– A limit of six people is set on the table seats in restaurants and coffee shops. The 50-person rule at all gatherings remains in effect, as does the retail opening at 10 a.m., with the exception of supermarkets, bakeries, and grocery stores.