New Democracy expels head of Greece’s largest chamber, Constantinos Michalos

Main opposition New Democracy’s Central Committee for Ethics on Wednesday decided to expel the head of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and of the Central Union of Hellenic Chambers, Constantinos Michalos, during a meeting on Wednesday.

An announcement on the decision to expel Michalos, a member of the party’s Political Committee, cited the party’s charter and “self-evident need to uphold and respect the principles, values and fundamental positions of the party,” while adding that “there is no room for ‘Trojan Horses’ in New Democracy.”

Source: thegreekobserver