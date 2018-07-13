New Democracy urges government to grant vote to Greeks abroad

The government has a “basic democratic and national obligation” to adopt New Democracy’s proposal for granting Greeks abroad the right to vote, the main opposition party said in an announcement on Thursday.

The amendment tabled by ND for the third time since 2016, which would allow Greeks already registered in the electoral rolls to vote in the general elections via Greek embassies and consulates in their place of residence, is fully compatible with the Constitution and the laws and can be implemented immediately, in the next general elections, ND said.

“It is a basic democratic and national obligation of the government to adopt New Democracy’s proposal and give Greeks abroad the chance to vote, as is the case throughout the civilized world,” ND said.

Source: thegreekobserver