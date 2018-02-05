New plastic ID cards with microchip in the pipelines

The current ID cards will be gradually phased out and replaced by the new ones starting from December 2018.

According to newspaper Kathimerini, the call to tender will be ready in the coming days, with 7 to 8 global firms expected to make their bids to win the competition. The cost to the state is estimated to amount to 80 million euros, with the Greek public being burdened between 8 and 10 euros to acquire them.

The new identities will be plastic and will contain microchips which will store the biometric features of each holder, while there will be no fingerprints. The new cards will retain the photo and the name of the owner.