New technology makes soldiers “invisible” (video)

A paper-thin material that requires no power source can render anything — be it soldiers, tanks, or ships — invisible as long as the object is behind the panel. The cloak not only hides things in the visible spectrum, but also bends ultraviolet, infrared, and shortwave infrared. The end result is a complete “broadband invisibility cloak.”

The smart material was designed by Hyperstealth Biotechnology, a Canadian firm that specializes in manufacturing camouflage gear for militaries across the world. Recently, the company filed for a patent that describes what may be the ultimate camouflage: the Quantum Stealth (Light Bending Material), otherwise known as the Invisibility Cloak.

Hyperstealth Biotechnology claims that it has developed 13 versions of the material, one of which works in any environment and in all four seasons.

