New Turkish Navtex for Oruc Reis until midnight on November 29th

Greece reacted with an anti-Navtex. The Heraklion station of the Hellenic Navy’s Hydrographic Service issued a Navtex that characterizes the new Turkish Navtex as “illegal”.

The Greek Navtex reports that the unauthorized Antalya station has issued a Navtex concerning “illegal activity” in an area that covers the Greek continental shelf.

It also emphasizes that Greece has the “exclusive responsibility to issue Navtex for the specific region”.