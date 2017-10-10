Nick Kyrgios storms off court! (video)

Nick Kyrgios sensationally called time on his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters against Steve Johnson after losing the first set.

The Australian, who was a losing finalist at the China Open last week, cut a frustrated figure throughout the opening set and was handed a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct during a tiebreak. And after losing the first set, the 22-year-old Aussie decided enough was enough and he left the court. The strange move comes just a year after he tanked a match at the same event, which saw him earn a suspension from the ATP Tour.

It’s not clear at this stage exactly what the protest on this occasion was about and there certainly did not seem to be any physical problem with Kyrgios. The world No. 21 was clearly annoyed with the match officials and was caught complaining to his entourage about their performances. His walk-off left umpire Fergus Murphy and his opponent Johnson confused about exactly what happened, with the pair left questioning exactly what had happened.

