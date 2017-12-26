Nikos Kazantzakis’s house turned into a parking lot! (photo)

The house Nikos Kazantzakis, one of Greece’s giants in literature in the modern era, has been turned into a parking space. Kazantzakis, whose house was in Heraklion, Crete, was nominated for the Nobel Prize in literature in nine different years and is widely known through the adaptation of his work into the film “Zorba the Greek. Aris Sfakianakis, a contemporary writer who lives in Crete, posted a photo on his Facebook wall showing the nearly completely collapsed building which was once the house of the great author with cars parked outside what is left of the remaining structure. “This is where the house of Nikos Kazantzakis once was in Heraklion. They tore it down to build a parking lot. (Comment if you will)”, wrote Mr. Sfakianakis.