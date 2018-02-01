Nimetz: Greek government does not deny identity of people of FYROM

The UN special envoy on the name dispute between Greece and FYROM, Matthew Nimetz said he had heard nothing from the Greek side that denied the identity of the people of FYROM, during a joint press conference with FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov following the men meeting in Skopje. “I believe that the solution is so consistent that it not only maintains but even strengthens the identity (the “Macedonian”). I am very optimistic. In this context, there are differences in the two countries’ positions, but in Athens, I did not hear a denial, a denial of identity”, Mr Nimetz said.

He estimated that the negotiating process to find a solution to the name issue has gained momentum and that a positive timing had emerged that should be exploited.

Mr Nimetz noted that there is political will in both Greece and FYROM to resolve the name issue and added that it is time to finally close the matter.

Responding to a time frame for the current stage in the talks, he stressed it “was a matter of a few weeks or months and we must move forward, the government in both countries are determined to reach a solution.”