Nine groups expressed interest in Egnatia Odos management

The Egnatia motorway runs along northern Greece from the Greek Turkish borders to the port of Igoumenitsa at the Ionian Sea

Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced on friday it received nine expressions of interest by investment groups for granting the right to use and exploit the Egnatia Odos motorway.

The exxpressions were submitted by the following groups:

1. ANAS International Enterprise S.p.A.

2. ROADIS Transportation Holding S.L.U. – AKTOR CONCESSIONS S.A.

3. VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S – MYTILINEOS HOLDINGS S.A.

4. GEK TERNA S.A. – EGIS PROJECTS S.A.

5. DEUTSCHE INVEST EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH – DIMERA LTD

6. SICHUAN COMMUNICATIONS INVESTMENT GROUP CO., LTD – DAMCO ENERGY S.A.

7. NORTHERN GREECE CORRIDOR CONSORTIUM” [Intertoll Capital Partners B.V. / J&P – AVAX S.A. / Aberdeen European Infrastructure Partners II LP]

8. FREYJA HOLDINGS SARL [Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 L.P. / Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 SCSp]

9. DIOLKOS S.A.

HRADF’s advisors will evaluate the expressions of interest and submit to its Board of Directors their recommendation regarding the candidates that qualify for the next phase of the tender.

Source: HRADF