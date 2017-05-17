No joke: UK police seek giant “penis-man”!

Police are hunting for a man dressed as a giant penis who they believe is a key witness to a serious assault.

The fancy dress reveller was part of a group present when the 26-year-old victim was assaulted in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was left needing an operation for his injuries, which included a shattered shin bone, dislocated and cracked knee and torn ligaments, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesman said the man wearing the penis costume was with the attacker in a group of around 10 men, who were possibly a stag party.

The attacker is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a shaved head and wearing a beige or white top.

Another member of the group is described as shorter, of stocky build, with black hair and wearing a red and white t-shirt.

The attack happened at the junction of Albion Street and Boar Lane at around 3am on Sunday.

Detective Constable Gaynor Burt, of Leeds District CID, said: ‘The victim was very badly injured in this attack and will still require further surgery.

source: dailymail.co.uk