No nerve agents found in Douma chemical attack in Syria, an OPCW report finds

Preliminary analysis by the world’s chemical weapons watchdog found that chlorine was used in an attack in Douma, Syria, in April that killed dozens of civilians and prompted air strikes by Britain, France and the United States, a report obtained by Reuters shows. However, the report said no traces of nerve agents were found.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent a fact-finding mission to Douma in mid-April, roughly a week after the April 7 attack in the enclave near Damascus.

