No trains on Labour Day due to 24-hour strike

The Greek Federation of Railways (POS) voted to take part in the general 24-hour strike called by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) in celebration of May 1 Labour Day. Suburban Railways will therefore not be operating on May 1, affecting the midnight train routes on Sunday, April 30 from Athens to Thessaloniki, which will be canceled, as well as all lines on the TRAINOSE railway network, including Monday’s suburban lines. The night lines 600 and 601 from Athens to Thessaloniki will be running as per schedule after the strike from Monday midnight to Tuesday.