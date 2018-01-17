North and South Korea to march under same flag in Winter Olympics

South and North Korea agreed to march under the same flag at the Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang. Seoul’s Ministry for Unification said the delegations reached the decision on Wednesday during talks at the border village of Panmunjom. It says athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee, which will be consulted over the weekend.

The two countries also agreed to field a unified women’s ice hockey team, which will be the first time ever a unified Korean team will compete in the Olympics. The news came on the heels of the decision by North Korea that it would be sending 230-member cheering squad to next month’s Games.

The two countries’ talks and agreements in light of the upcoming Games have offered a break in the rising tensions.

source: independent.co.uk