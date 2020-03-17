North Macedonia postpones early national elections amid coronavirus outbreak

The leaders agreed in a meeting to set up a special panel to examine the legal way to call off the elections

The leaders of the major parties in Northern Macedonia agreed today to postpone the early parliamentary elections in the country that had been called for April 12th.

At a meeting under the auspices of the President of Northern Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, the leaders of the country’s six largest parties came to the conclusion the extra ordinary circumstances created by the coronavirus outbreak the best course of actions would be to temporarily call off the scheduled early elections.

The politicians also agreed to set up a panel of experts to examine the legal way to postpone the vote, as the country’s parliament was dissolved in mid-February to hold early parliamentary elections on 12 April.

