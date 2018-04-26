One of Norway’s ruling parties wants to ban “annoying” Islamic call to prayer

The Progress Party will have a vote on the issue during its national meeting this weekend

One of Norway’s ruling parties has plans to ban mosques from broadcasting the call to prayer in the country. The Progress Party will have a vote on the issue during its national meeting this weekend.

The party’s immigration spokesman, Jon Helgheim says: “What I care about is that people get peace and quiet in their neighbourhoods, and that means not being disturbed by the call to prayer.”

When being confronted with that the party’s plans could violate the European Convention on Human Rights he says: “If there are conflicting provisions in the Convention on Human Rights, I simply don’t care, because it’s completely stupid.”

A regional branch of the Progress Party in Buskerud county used similar arguments to ban mosques from broadcasting the call to prayer. A spokesman told “The Local Norway”:

“In several places in the country have now established regulations under which mosques have permission to issue the call to prayer over loudspeakers”

“A great many people perceive this as annoying and inappropriate. In Norway, we have freedom of religion, which should also include the right not to be exposed to public calls to prayer.”

