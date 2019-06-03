Nude protest against Facebook & Instagram censorship (video)

Instagram and Facebook allow photos of male nipples on their sites, but not female

An artist commissioned a nude protest in New York City on Sunday which sought to highlight Instagram and Facebook’s ban on photos showing female nipples.

Instagram and Facebook allow photos of male nipples on their sites, but not female. In response, artist Spencer Tunick organized a group of male and female models posing naked holding large photos of nipples near the Astor Place subway station in Manhattan.

The photos of nipples being held by Tunick’s models were donated shots from a number of high-profile celebrities, including Bravo’s Andy Cohen, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Tunick himself, the Daily Mail reports.

Images from the event on Sunday morning show models lying down while holding photos of nipples in the air and on their groins, and facing with their backs to the camera while showing off the nipple photos.

source: foxnews.com