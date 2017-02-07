Obama does kite-surfing and relaxes with billionaire buddy Branson (photos)

Freed from the constraints of the White House, former President Barack Obama is surfing up a storm — on a kiteboard.

Obama tried out the water sport, which is a cross between surfing and paragliding, while on vacation in the Virgin Islands.

His partner in fun was British businessman Richard Branson and the carefree grin on Obama’s face in newly released photos from their aquatic adventure speaks volumes. “One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii,” Branson recounted on his blog.

“When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: ‘This will be the last time you surf for eight years.’ For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy water sports or do many of the things he loved.”

more at: nbcnews.com