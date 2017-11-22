Olympiakos for the win in Portugal to keep hopes of 3rd spot alive

Greek champions Olympiakos will play against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon away from home in a last-ditch effort to clinch the third spot in Group D and advance to the Europa League. Sporting had defeated the Greek champs in the first round in Piraeus 3-2 in September. Currently, the Greek team is sitting at the bottom of the table with only 1 point and must defeat Sporting to reach them. The match starts at 9.45pm. Olympiakos will face Italian club Juventus in their final match of the group stage.