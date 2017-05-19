Olympiakos reach Euroleague final! Defeat CSKA 82-78 in semi-final (photos)

Olympiakos have earned a spot in the 2016-17 Euroleague basketball final, after edging out CSKA Moscow in a classic thriller (82-78). Captain Vassilis Spanoulis played a decisive role in the 4th quarter, while Mantzaris (12 points) with 4 3-pointers and Papanikolaou and Printezis with 14 points each, were instrumental in the reds’ victory. Olympiakos reach their 7th final in the past 13 years and will wait to see who they will face in Sunday’s final, bewteen Fenerbache and Real Madrid who play later Friday.