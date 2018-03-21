Olympiakos reach European Challenge Cup final in Volleyball

After a first clean 3-0 victory in Russia, Olympiacos Piraeus managed to play another 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-21) against Gazprom-Ugra Surgut, qualifying for the CEV Challenge Cup Final. In front of more than 1200 fans, who were also celebrating the qualification of the women team to the Final, Olympiacos Piraeus put on a great display. This is the fifth appearance of the Greek team in a final stage of European Cup. In the Final, Olympiacos will face Bunge Ravenna from Italy. The second match that will essentially determine the winner will be held at the Peace & Friendship Stadium on April 11th.