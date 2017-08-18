One man dead in knife attack in Germany

A man has been stabbed to death in a shop in Elberfeld, Dusseldorf, according to reports, after a knife attack in Finland. At least one other person is believed to have been hurt.

The incident has taken place on Kipdorf in Wuppertal-Elberfeld, in the city in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Special forces have been deployed and police have descended on the scene, forming a ring of steel around the area.

A special forces commander said systematic searches were taking place in neighbouring buildings.

Local media have reported the killer – or killers – have not yet been caught.

The dead man is believed to be 31-years-old and the other injured person, 25.

Early reports say the incident took place at a haridressers.

All of Europe is on standby for terror attacks following recent threats by Islamic State (ISIS) jihadis.

Fourteen were killed in dual attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils on Thursday.

source: express.co.uk