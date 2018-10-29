One student in hospital after school shooting in North Carolina

One student has been hospitalised with unknown injuries and another is in custody after a shooting at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, the Matthews Police Department said in a statement on Monday.
“There is one student that has been shot that was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Another student has been taken into custody,” the police said in a Facebook message.
Officers added that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the scene is now secure.
