Optimism from EC President Juncker for Geneva peace talks on Cyprus

With talks in Geneva on Cyprus in progress UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said good news from the Geneva peace talks would be a reason to have hope again. The UN’s office in Britain tweeted out his position, while UK Secretary of State and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson tweeted “In Geneva to offer UK support to #Cyprus settlement talks. I encourage all sides to approach with flexibility & creativity to find solution”. European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, who will lead an EU delagation at the Geneva Cyprus Peace talks underlined that when it comes to peace eveybody must assume a risk and called all parties to seize the opportunity for the reunification of Cyprus, which had been separated from the 1974 Turkish invasion. Juncker is being accompanied by Frederica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.