Orban warns EU might breakup over islamisation, immigration issue

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reiterated his stance on immigration amid the fierce discontent from the EU side and demands for the Fidesz to leave the European People’s Party.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that the breakup of the European Union was not excluded if one part forces pro-immigration policies on the other.

“If we are let alone and they do not force Islamisation on us, Europe can continue to live as the club of free nations,” he said. “But if they force us to accept the UN migration pact or the European Commission’s decisions so as to make us fit their own Western concessive policies, a breakup cannot be ruled out.”

However, prior to that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas announced that they would like to remove the billboards with the face of the commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker that prompted the huge backlash in Brussels.

“If this means the billboards, the government has approved the plan about the protection of families, so from next week, these billboards will be on display,” Gulyas said.

