Panathinaikos sell captain Carlos Zeca to Copenhagen FC

Carlos Zeca, the Panathinaikos midfielder has agreed to play for Danish club F.C Copenhagen, as the Danish team bought his rights from the greens for an estimated 2.5 million euros. The Portuguese player, who recently received Greek citizenship and was called and played for the Greek national team played had joined Panathinaikos in 2011. The Greek club issued an official statement, Monday on the completion of the transfer and thanked the player for his contribution to the club.