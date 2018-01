Turkish division one football club Alanyaspor announced the acquisition of Panathinaikos midfielder Lucas Villafanez. The former PAO player, who will reportedly receive nearly 2 million euros for a 2-year contract, will find two Greek players at the Turkish club, Giorgos Tzavellas and Giannis Maniatis. Panathinaikos, once a giant in Greek football, is in a dire financial state after economic mismanagement and is trying to keep afloat by selling off its players.