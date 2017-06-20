Panathinaikos star Marcus Berg to leave club for UAE?

According to recent reports, Panathinaikos star Marcus Berg is close to a move to Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates.

Reports from the United Arab Emirates started a few days ago linking Panathinaikos star Marcus Berg to a move to Al Ain with no official announcement coming from the Athenian club or the player. The reports were thought to be only rumors as Berg had stated in the past that he would only leave Panathinaikos for a much bigger league or club.

However, on Monday the reports intensified stating that the player had agreed to a deal with the UAE club and negotiations with Panathinaikos where in the final stages. Moreover, a video was taken on Monday showing that Berg was currently in the UAE.

Early Tuesday morning reports from Greece are stating that Berg is on his way out of Panathinaikos and that he could be officially announced by Al Ain on Tuesday. Berg and Al Ain have already agreed to a 2+1 year deal with the Swede international expected to receive €3 million a year, triple what he was receiving in Greece.

Panathinaikos have no say in the move if Al Ain offer Panathinaikos the buy-out clause amount stated in the player’s contract. That amount was originally rumored to be €10 million, but according to the newspaper Prasini, Panathinaikos will surely receive €5.5 million if the deal is complete. A reminder that the Greek side only own 55% of the player’s right while the other percentages are in the hands of Hamburg and Marcus Berg.

This amount will surely help the financial situation at the club, who will now be in search of two strikers for the new season. Panathinaikos would also like to close the deal with Viktor Klonaridis and M’poku, with both players ending their loan spell at the club this season.