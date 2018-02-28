PAO owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos to attend match against Olympiakos in defiance of Euroleague ban

The owner of Panathinaikos basketball club, Dimitris Giannakopoulos plans to attend his team’s Euroleague match against arch-rivals Olympiakos Piraeus at OAKA in Athens on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed on him by the Euroleague disciplinary board.

Euroleague had initially penalised Dimitris Giannakopoulos with a one-year ban, with Panathinaikos’s owner appealing the verdict, which was at first rejected by the organisation’s disciplinary body before it reduced the ban to 5 months, with a €60,000 fine.