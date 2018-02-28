PAO owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos to attend match against Olympiakos in defiance of Euroleague ban

Feb, 28 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Giannakopoulos was penalised with a 5-month ban from entering Euroleague matches

Related

The owner of Panathinaikos basketball club, Dimitris Giannakopoulos plans to attend his team’s Euroleague match against arch-rivals Olympiakos Piraeus at OAKA in Athens on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed on him by the Euroleague disciplinary board.

Euroleague had initially penalised Dimitris Giannakopoulos with a one-year ban, with Panathinaikos’s owner appealing the verdict, which was at first rejected by the organisation’s disciplinary body before it reduced the ban to 5 months, with a €60,000 fine.

Tags With: